Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes: Kabul hit by airstrikes - AP

On Wednesday, October 15, the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, was subjected to airstrikes by the Pakistani armed forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Videos have appeared online showing alleged strikes by Pakistani troops on the Afghan capital.

At the same time, NBC News and AlJazeera reported that new fighting broke out on the Afghan-Pakistani border, killing more than a dozen civilians and servicemen.

The Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Taliban movement accuse each other of escalating the conflict.

Context

On October 11, it became known that fierce fighting began between the Taliban forces and the Pakistani army along the entire Durand Line on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

UNN reported that the escalation began after Pakistani airstrikes, to which Afghanistan responded with fire. In turn, Pakistan temporarily closed several checkpoints on the 2,600-kilometer border line.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced his desire to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. In his opinion, the withdrawal of US troops, which occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, was a mistake.

In response, the Taliban's chief military commander rejected US President Donald Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan to US control.