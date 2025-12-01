Merz praises German-Polish relations and rejects 'imposed peace' for Ukraine 1 December 2025

During his speech in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for close and equal relations with Poland, emphasizing the importance of European unity in difficult times and the need for a common stand against threats from Russia. According to him, in the current conditions, there is no place for a "dictated peace" regarding Ukraine. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Especially in these times, when European unity is under such pressure, we must not allow ourselves to be divided. – Merz stated.

The Chancellor and Polish Prime Minister Tusk discussed deepening cooperation in defense and security, including the protection of NATO's eastern flank with German fighter jets in Poland, joint projects on drone technologies, and plans to sign a new defense agreement in 2026. In addition, they touched upon the modernization of cross-border railway connections and other transport initiatives.

Regarding complex issues of historical memory, Merz emphasized the desire to unite the two countries: "I want to consider this issue in such a way as to unite the two countries."

He also announced a new political impetus for a memorial to Polish victims of Nazism in Berlin and noted that Germany had returned 73 items stolen during World War II.

The new course of German-Polish cooperation includes not only security initiatives but also the restoration of historical justice and the deepening of political dialogue between the two countries.

