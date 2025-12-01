Merz praises German-Polish relations and rejects 'imposed peace' for Ukraine 1 December 2025

$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 870 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 2746 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 8014 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 12674 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 16451 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19164 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33188 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19052 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34179 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37109 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 19787 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 14063 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 18228 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 22991 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 14514 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 12549 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 23087 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33197 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 34188 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 78795 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 14600 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 18308 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 78795 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 55992 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72294 views
Merz praises German-Polish relations and rejects 'imposed peace' for Ukraine 1 December 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for close relations with Poland, emphasizing European unity and a common stand against threats from Russia. Deeper cooperation in defense was discussed, including the protection of NATO's eastern flank and plans to sign a new defense agreement in 2026.

Merz praises German-Polish relations and rejects 'imposed peace' for Ukraine

During his speech in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for close and equal relations with Poland, emphasizing the importance of European unity in difficult times and the need for a common stand against threats from Russia. According to him, in the current conditions, there is no place for a "dictated peace" regarding Ukraine. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Especially in these times, when European unity is under such pressure, we must not allow ourselves to be divided.

– Merz stated.

Merz: Ukraine needs strong armed forces and security guarantees after a peace agreement28.11.25, 02:00 • 7004 views

The Chancellor and Polish Prime Minister Tusk discussed deepening cooperation in defense and security, including the protection of NATO's eastern flank with German fighter jets in Poland, joint projects on drone technologies, and plans to sign a new defense agreement in 2026. In addition, they touched upon the modernization of cross-border railway connections and other transport initiatives.

Regarding complex issues of historical memory, Merz emphasized the desire to unite the two countries: "I want to consider this issue in such a way as to unite the two countries."

German Chancellor Merz criticized Orban's visit to Putin28.11.25, 17:06 • 4050 views

He also announced a new political impetus for a memorial to Polish victims of Nazism in Berlin and noted that Germany had returned 73 items stolen during World War II.

The new course of German-Polish cooperation includes not only security initiatives but also the restoration of historical justice and the deepening of political dialogue between the two countries.

Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ27.11.25, 10:20 • 15649 views

Stepan Haftko

Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland