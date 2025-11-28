Merz: Ukraine needs strong armed forces and security guarantees after a peace agreement

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
10:24 PM • 1500 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
06:30 PM • 11875 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 14979 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 24390 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 31092 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 19846 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 27845 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 21481 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13930 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17514 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in MariupolNovember 27, 02:52 PM • 13042 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 19908 views
No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's treesNovember 27, 04:32 PM • 3812 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA06:19 PM • 11633 views
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into spaceVideo06:40 PM • 8582 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 19957 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 24390 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 31092 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 27845 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 22491 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 28255 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 49354 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 82770 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 98250 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 97686 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Time (magazine)
Gold
Boeing Starliner

Merz: Ukraine needs strong armed forces and security guarantees after a peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine will need strong armed forces and security guarantees after any peace agreement with Russia. He emphasized that Kyiv should not be forced to cede territory, and the most important guarantee is a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

Merz: Ukraine needs strong armed forces and security guarantees after a peace agreement

Ukraine will need strong armed forces and security guarantees after any peace agreement with Russia, and Kyiv should not be forced to cede territory. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Emphasizing that both European and Ukrainian security interests are at stake, Merz said that guarantees are being discussed with the US and Ukraine.

Ukraine needs strong armed forces, and if a peace agreement is reached, ... Ukraine will continue to need strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners.

– Merz said at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal.

The most important guarantee, he said, is a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

That's why we are also discussing the future strength of the Ukrainian army

- emphasized the German Chancellor.

As is known, European countries insist that the upper limit for Ukraine should be 800,000 soldiers, not 600,000.

Merz also added that it is currently too early to discuss any deployment of international troops in Ukraine, while Ukraine should not be forced to make territorial concessions, and that the front line should be the starting point for any negotiations.

Recall

Germany is developing and implementing a secret 1,200-page "Operational Plan Germany" (OPLAN DEU) in case of war with Russia, which provides for the transfer of up to 800,000 NATO troops to the front line.

Germany to allocate €170 million to Ukraine for winter aid – Merz26.11.25, 20:42 • 4434 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine