Ukraine will need strong armed forces and security guarantees after any peace agreement with Russia, and Kyiv should not be forced to cede territory. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Emphasizing that both European and Ukrainian security interests are at stake, Merz said that guarantees are being discussed with the US and Ukraine.

Ukraine needs strong armed forces, and if a peace agreement is reached, ... Ukraine will continue to need strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners. – Merz said at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal.

The most important guarantee, he said, is a well-equipped Ukrainian army.

That's why we are also discussing the future strength of the Ukrainian army - emphasized the German Chancellor.

As is known, European countries insist that the upper limit for Ukraine should be 800,000 soldiers, not 600,000.

Merz also added that it is currently too early to discuss any deployment of international troops in Ukraine, while Ukraine should not be forced to make territorial concessions, and that the front line should be the starting point for any negotiations.

Germany is developing and implementing a secret 1,200-page "Operational Plan Germany" (OPLAN DEU) in case of war with Russia, which provides for the transfer of up to 800,000 NATO troops to the front line.

