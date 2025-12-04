$42.200.13
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Topic of secret Polish Sejm meeting revealed: Tusk to speak about cryptocurrencies and "Russian trace" – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Polish Prime Minister Tusk demands to classify the first item on the agenda of Friday's Sejm meeting. According to media reports, it will concern cryptocurrencies and a detected "Russian trace."

Topic of secret Polish Sejm meeting revealed: Tusk to speak about cryptocurrencies and "Russian trace" – Media

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he is demanding to classify the first item on the agenda of Friday's Sejm meeting for the exchange of "urgent information regarding state security." Reporters reported that the classified part of the meeting concerns cryptocurrency issues and a detected "Russian trace." This was reported by TVN24, writes UNN.

Details

I asked Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty to classify the first item of Friday's Sejm meeting, during which I will provide urgent information regarding state security.

- Tusk wrote.

As TVN24 reporter Agata Adamek unofficially reported, the information that the head of government plans to present concerns cryptocurrency issues and a detected "Russian trace."

Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty confirmed receipt of the request from the Prime Minister. He stated that the decision on the exact time of the secret speech, which will likely precede the vote on the budget draft, will be made at the meeting of the Sejm Presidium today at 6:00 PM.

Stepan Haftko

