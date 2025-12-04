Topic of secret Polish Sejm meeting revealed: Tusk to speak about cryptocurrencies and "Russian trace" – Media

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he is demanding to classify the first item on the agenda of Friday's Sejm meeting for the exchange of "urgent information regarding state security." Reporters reported that the classified part of the meeting concerns cryptocurrency issues and a detected "Russian trace." This was reported by TVN24, writes UNN.

Details

I asked Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty to classify the first item of Friday's Sejm meeting, during which I will provide urgent information regarding state security. - Tusk wrote.

As TVN24 reporter Agata Adamek unofficially reported, the information that the head of government plans to present concerns cryptocurrency issues and a detected "Russian trace."

Sejm Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty confirmed receipt of the request from the Prime Minister. He stated that the decision on the exact time of the secret speech, which will likely precede the vote on the budget draft, will be made at the meeting of the Sejm Presidium today at 6:00 PM.

