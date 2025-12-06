Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is an ally, not an enemy, of the United States, urging Americans to adhere to this principle. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

"Dear American friends, Europe is your closest ally, not your problem. And we have common enemies. At least, that's how it's been for the last 80 years. We need to stick to this; it's the only sensible strategy for our common security. Unless something has changed," the message reads.

Recall

On December 5, the United States updated its national security strategy, which envisages restoring relations with Russia, ending the war in Ukraine, and preventing NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes strengthening Europe's defense independently and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

