December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Погода
2m/s
83%
756mm
Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the US, emphasizing that Europe is its closest ally, not a problem. This happened after the update of the US national security strategy, which envisages the restoration of relations with Russia.

Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is an ally, not an enemy, of the United States, urging Americans to adhere to this principle. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

"Dear American friends, Europe is your closest ally, not your problem. And we have common enemies. At least, that's how it's been for the last 80 years. We need to stick to this; it's the only sensible strategy for our common security. Unless something has changed," the message reads.

Recall

On December 5, the United States updated its national security strategy, which envisages restoring relations with Russia, ending the war in Ukraine, and preventing NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes strengthening Europe's defense independently and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner on ensuring peace in Ukraine06.12.25, 19:01 • 1526 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
NATO
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland