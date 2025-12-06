Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner on ensuring peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday held a phone conversation with representatives of the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States, who are working to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the conversation was attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Hnatov from the Ukrainian side, and by US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner from the American side.

Zelenskyy said that the conversation was "long and meaningful," as well as "very substantive" and constructive.

We paid attention to many aspects and quite quickly discussed key things that can guarantee an end to the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, as well as the threat of Russia's failure to fulfill its promises, as has happened many times in the past. - he added.

The President also said that the parties "agreed on the next steps, formats of conversation with America."

He added that Ukrainian negotiators will return and report on the progress of the "peace talks."

Recall

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff published a report on a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence tools to maintain lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue the discussion.

Also, President Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations of Ukrainian representatives in the US with Trump's team.