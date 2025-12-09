$42.070.01
Poland to receive billions of euros for construction of first nuclear power plant – PM Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Poland has received official approval from Europe for multi-billion dollar state aid for the construction of its first nuclear power plant. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the funding, with the first four billion to be available this month.

Poland to receive billions of euros for construction of first nuclear power plant – PM Tusk

Poland has received approval from Europe for multi-billion dollar state aid for the construction of the country's first-ever nuclear power plant. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

Tusk confirmed the securing of necessary funding for the key energy project.

We have it! Billions in state aid for the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant. Europe has agreed, and the funding is there. The first four billion will be available this month.

– wrote the Polish Prime Minister.

Context

Construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland will begin in December, after the European Commission gave official consent to state financial aid for the project. This involves support amounting to approximately 60 billion zlotys, the allocation of which the Sejm approved on February 20. The condition for recapitalization of the company Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe was the approval of the European Commission. The plant, which is to play a key role in Poland's energy transformation, is planned to be built in Pomerania.

The construction of the first reactor is scheduled to begin in 2028, and the first power unit is to be commissioned in 2035. Against the backdrop of these events, on Wednesday, December 10, a conference of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe is to be held, which will be dedicated to "the latest achievements in the implementation of the project for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Pomerania."

Stepan Haftko

