German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized Donald Trump for humiliating his partners during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House. The German president said that Europe must defend Ukraine from the United States.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticized Donald Trump in an extremely harsh manner for his behavior during yesterday's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. This was reported by dpa, UNN writes.
Diplomacy fails when negotiating partners are humiliated in front of the world,
"The scene in the White House took my breath away. I would never have believed that we would ever have to defend Ukraine from the United States," Steinmeier said, avoiding his usual diplomatic subtleties.
Steinmeier noted that Europeans remain committed to freedom, democracy and the rule of law.
"We must prevent Ukraine from being forced to accept enslavement," he said.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump .
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.