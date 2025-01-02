Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

The leader of the parliamentary faction of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, said that the statements of American billionaire Elon Musk towards German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are crossing the "border between friendly states." Mützenich said this in a commentary to Spiegel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Spiegel, Elon Musk's recent attacks against Frank-Walter Steinmeier could seriously aggravate German-American relations. Mützenich accused Musk of crossing "the border between friendly states.

Steinmeier represents Germany under international law. "Therefore, verbal attacks on the federal president are directed against all citizens," Mützenich said.

On New Year's Eve, Musk wrote on his X platform: "Steinmeier is an anti-democratic tyrant. Shame on him." He had already commented on German politics several times in the days and weeks before. After the collapse of the "traffic light" coalition in November, he reportedly insulted Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

SPD representative Mützenich called on the German government to find out "whether the repeated disrespect, slander and interference in the election campaign were also expressed on behalf of the new US government." According to him, "clarity" on this is needed. He noted that "international challenges can only be solved in free relations between us and the United States.

Mützenich also criticized FDP leader Christian Lindner, who recently voiced the slogan "Dare to do more than Musk.

"I don't understand why Mr. Lindner is constantly seeking to get closer to Elon Musk and praising his policies. The FDP should quickly stop courting a dubious entrepreneur and political advisor," Mützenich said.

Addendum

Elon Musk's support of the far-right German AfD party on social network X has caused condemnation from leading German politicians, who accused him of interfering in elections and promoting extremism.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy responded to Elon Musk's support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.