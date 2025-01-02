ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131785 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136867 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

Scholz's party says Musk crossed the line: what the billionaire did

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28834 views

The leader of the SPD faction, Rolf Mützenich, criticized Elon Musk's statements about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk is acting on behalf of the United States.

The leader of the parliamentary faction of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, said that the statements of American billionaire Elon Musk towards German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are crossing the "border between friendly states." Mützenich said this in a commentary to Spiegel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Spiegel, Elon Musk's recent attacks against Frank-Walter Steinmeier could seriously aggravate German-American relations. Mützenich accused Musk of crossing "the border between friendly states.

Steinmeier represents Germany under international law. "Therefore, verbal attacks on the federal president are directed against all citizens," Mützenich said.

On New Year's Eve, Musk wrote on his X platform: "Steinmeier is an anti-democratic tyrant. Shame on him." He had already commented on German politics several times in the days and weeks before. After the collapse of the "traffic light" coalition in November, he reportedly insulted Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

SPD representative Mützenich called on the German government to find out "whether the repeated disrespect, slander and interference in the election campaign were also expressed on behalf of the new US government." According to him, "clarity" on this is needed. He noted that "international challenges can only be solved in free relations between us and the United States.

Mützenich also criticized FDP leader Christian Lindner, who recently voiced the slogan "Dare to do more than Musk.

"I don't understand why Mr. Lindner is constantly seeking to get closer to Elon Musk and praising his policies. The FDP should quickly stop courting a dubious entrepreneur and political advisor," Mützenich said.

Addendum

Elon Musk's support of the far-right German AfD party on social network X has caused condemnation from leading German politicians, who accused him of interfering in elections and promoting extremism.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy responded to Elon Musk's support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.  

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising