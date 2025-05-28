Officially: Zelenskyy will visit Germany on May 28 for talks with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on May 28, where, among other things, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Chancellor's Office officially confirmed on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honors at the Federal Chancellery on May 28, 2025, at 12:00 (local time)," the German Chancellor's Office said.

The visit, as noted, will be devoted to "German support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel

The meeting will be followed by lunch.

A joint press conference between Chancellor Merz and President Zelenskyy is scheduled for 13:30 local time.

After that, both will reportedly meet with representatives of German companies.

"In the afternoon, President Zelenskyy will meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace," the statement said.

The supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during Zelensky's visit to Berlin - media