Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10408 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 31077 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51414 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54178 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66425 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79487 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77709 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83579 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256085 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388332 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388350 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425272 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376917 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467685 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 152652 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256092 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 93492 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 87592 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 89942 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Berlin to discuss future technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Friedrich Merz plans to inform about the new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel

The spontaneously planned visit of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the German capital this week is related to the discussion of the next steps in the context of future technical negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. UNN reports with reference to Spiegel

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Berlin, the capital of Germany, on Wednesday. This became known recently, and as Spiegel indicates, the reason for Zelenskyy's unexpected visit is Friedrich Merz's invitation to "discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at a personal meeting." Merz will also inform the Ukrainian president about plans for a new EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation.

The new sanctions package in particular aims to increase pressure on Moscow to "conduct serious negotiations," the publication writes.

German company sent technologies to Russia after the EU sanctions came into force for more than 3.5 million euros - Politico23.05.25, 12:45 • 2936 views

Merz and Zelenskyy are likely to discuss further military support for Ukraine. This visit is also intended to support the momentum in European efforts to engage with Russia and negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. 

Hope for a ceasefire

The Spiegel article points out that, from Merz's point of view, Zelensky's upcoming visit and the relevant discussions are likely to symbolise plans to ‘achieve a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war’, at least as the German chancellor is not abandoning his efforts in this context.

Reference

Merz visited Kyiv immediately after his inauguration together with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Merz stated that Germany will not allow the exploitation of "Nord Stream-2" – Financial Times23.05.25, 09:57 • 2908 views

Since then, he has been working with Europeans to increase pressure on Russia to first agree to a 30-day ceasefire and then start serious negotiations with Ukraine.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling on China to join efforts to end the fire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Kremlin announced that work on the draft memorandum on a ceasefire with Ukraine is ongoing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Donald Trump is aware of Putin's lies about peaceful intentions in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
Germany
Xi Jinping
Donald Tusk
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$64.15
Bitcoin
$109,852.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.94
Ethereum
$2,568.59