Zelenskyy will urgently visit Berlin to discuss Ukraine-Russia negotiations with Merz - Spiegel

The spontaneously planned visit of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the German capital this week is related to the discussion of the next steps in the context of future technical negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. UNN reports with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Berlin, the capital of Germany, on Wednesday. This became known recently, and as Spiegel indicates, the reason for Zelenskyy's unexpected visit is Friedrich Merz's invitation to "discuss possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at a personal meeting." Merz will also inform the Ukrainian president about plans for a new EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation.

The new sanctions package in particular aims to increase pressure on Moscow to "conduct serious negotiations," the publication writes.

German company sent technologies to Russia after the EU sanctions came into force for more than 3.5 million euros - Politico

Merz and Zelenskyy are likely to discuss further military support for Ukraine. This visit is also intended to support the momentum in European efforts to engage with Russia and negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Hope for a ceasefire

The Spiegel article points out that, from Merz's point of view, Zelensky's upcoming visit and the relevant discussions are likely to symbolise plans to ‘achieve a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war’, at least as the German chancellor is not abandoning his efforts in this context.

Reference

Merz visited Kyiv immediately after his inauguration together with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Merz stated that Germany will not allow the exploitation of "Nord Stream-2" – Financial Times

Since then, he has been working with Europeans to increase pressure on Russia to first agree to a 30-day ceasefire and then start serious negotiations with Ukraine.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling on China to join efforts to end the fire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Kremlin announced that work on the draft memorandum on a ceasefire with Ukraine is ongoing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Donald Trump is aware of Putin's lies about peaceful intentions in Ukraine.