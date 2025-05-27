$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

The supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during Zelensky's visit to Berlin - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The issue of Taurus supplies will not be resolved during Zelensky's visit. Merz will discuss further negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and plans for a new package of EU sanctions with Zelensky.

The supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during Zelensky's visit to Berlin - media

The issue of supplying Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on Wednesday. This is reported by BILD, citing a source, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that on Monday and Tuesday there were suggestions that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments on lifting restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory could refer to the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

However, BILD learned from the German government: "The issue of Taurus supplies will not be resolved during the visit of the President of Ukraine to Berlin on Wednesday."

Earlier

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that restrictions for Ukraine on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted.

Reminder

On Wednesday, the capital of Germany, Berlin, is expecting a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Spiegel, the reason for Zelenskyy's unexpected visit is an invitation from Friedrich Merz to "discuss at a personal meeting" possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Merz will also inform the President of Ukraine about plans for a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin
