The supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during Zelensky's visit to Berlin - media

The issue of supplying Taurus missiles to Kyiv will not be resolved during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on Wednesday. This is reported by BILD, citing a source, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that on Monday and Tuesday there were suggestions that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments on lifting restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory could refer to the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

However, BILD learned from the German government: "The issue of Taurus supplies will not be resolved during the visit of the President of Ukraine to Berlin on Wednesday."

Earlier

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that restrictions for Ukraine on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted.

Reminder

On Wednesday, the capital of Germany, Berlin, is expecting a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Spiegel, the reason for Zelenskyy's unexpected visit is an invitation from Friedrich Merz to "discuss at a personal meeting" possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Merz will also inform the President of Ukraine about plans for a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.