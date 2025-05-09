$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 7182 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 39526 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 80806 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 134962 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 105809 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 107412 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 165594 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108651 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 128000 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43345 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Publications
Exclusives
The German President accused Russia of "historical lies"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The German President stated that the Kremlin is spreading historical lies by portraying the war against Ukraine as a fight against fascism. He also criticized the United States for deviating from international law.

The German President accused Russia of "historical lies"

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the Kremlin is spreading "historical lies" when it says that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "continuation of the fight against fascism." This is reported by Tagesspiegel, citing a statement by the German politician during a speech in the Bundestag on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day over Nazism, reports UNN.

Putin's war of aggression, his offensive against a free, democratic country has nothing to do with the fight against the Nazi tyrannical regime during the Second World War

- said Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He also criticized the new American government for "violating values," speaking about the international order created on the basis of international law.

All this was never perfect, never unquestionable. But the fact that the United States, which had a decisive influence on the formation of this order, is now turning away from it, is a shock of a completely new scale. This is nothing less than a double epochal break – Russia's aggressive war and America's violation of values – this is what marks the end of this long 20th century

- said the German politician.

According to Steinmeier, today the world "sees with horror that even the oldest democracy in the world can quickly be threatened if the judicial system is ignored, the separation of powers is undermined, and academic freedom is attacked."

Let us remind

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on German politicians to avoid isolationism, given the growth of authoritarianism in Europe and the USA. He emphasized the importance of democratic institutions.

German Chancellor Merz announced a visit to Ukraine and emphasized the role of the US in the fight to end the war07.05.25, 15:19 • 5880 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Bundestag
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Germany
United States
Ukraine
