The German President accused Russia of "historical lies"

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the Kremlin is spreading "historical lies" when it says that Russia's war against Ukraine is a "continuation of the fight against fascism." This is reported by Tagesspiegel, citing a statement by the German politician during a speech in the Bundestag on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day over Nazism, reports UNN.

Putin's war of aggression, his offensive against a free, democratic country has nothing to do with the fight against the Nazi tyrannical regime during the Second World War - said Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He also criticized the new American government for "violating values," speaking about the international order created on the basis of international law.

All this was never perfect, never unquestionable. But the fact that the United States, which had a decisive influence on the formation of this order, is now turning away from it, is a shock of a completely new scale. This is nothing less than a double epochal break – Russia's aggressive war and America's violation of values – this is what marks the end of this long 20th century - said the German politician.

According to Steinmeier, today the world "sees with horror that even the oldest democracy in the world can quickly be threatened if the judicial system is ignored, the separation of powers is undermined, and academic freedom is attacked."

