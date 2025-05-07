$41.450.15
German Chancellor Merz announced a visit to Ukraine and emphasized the role of the US in the fight to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3446 views

Friedrich Merz announced a visit to Ukraine and stressed the need for coordination of support between Berlin and Paris. He also emphasized the key role of the United States in ending the war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a visit to Paris that he would visit Ukraine "in the coming weeks", UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

As reported, this visit is currently being coordinated.

Merz also noted that support for Ukraine in the future should be coordinated between Berlin and Paris "even better". "Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany and France in the fight against Russian aggression," he stressed.

According to tagesschau, Merz stressed that there is one main question now: is Russia ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire?

Merz, as AFP notes, stressed the key role of the United States in the fight to end the war in Ukraine. The war cannot be stopped "without further political commitments from the United States," Merz said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday. - Europeans cannot replace this at the moment.".

Merz also demanded that ensuring a ceasefire or peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine be "guaranteed by appropriate participation of the United States of America". The US must "stay on board" and "continue to fulfill its obligations" in NATO, as well as with regard to Ukraine, the German Chancellor stressed.

Merz said that Europeans are ready to contribute to ensuring a possible peaceful settlement for Ukraine - "but we also know that we still need the Americans." US President Donald Trump has "our full support when it comes to ending the war," he said.

Merz did not specifically comment on what Germany's contribution could be to ensuring a ceasefire or a peace agreement for Ukraine. However, he said that as soon as there is a ceasefire, Germany is ready to participate in its monitoring "under the leadership and with the participation of the United States".

tagesschau also writes that Merz promised Ukraine support from Germany even after the ceasefire. First, Russia must show that it is serious about a longer ceasefire, he said in Paris. Only then can we talk about what kind of support is needed, he added, answering a question about possible peacekeeping troops.

France and Great Britain, unlike Germany, have already promised to send troops to ensure a peace agreement, AFP notes.

Merz met with Macron during his first foreign trip as German Chancellor07.05.25, 14:06 • 4980 views

