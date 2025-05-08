"We have already lost democracy once": Steinmeier warned German politicians against isolationism and nationalism

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned German politicians and lawmakers against isolationism and nationalism. This was reported by DPA International, reports UNN.

During the ceremony to commemorate the victims of World War II, Steinmeier thanked the nations and countries that were members of the Anti-Hitler coalition and defeated Nazism 80 years ago. He mentioned Americans, Britons, French, Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Jews and representatives of other nations who fought against the Nazis and their allies.

At the same time, Steinmeier noted that the fascination with authoritarianism and populist temptations is also gaining momentum in Europe and the United States. He recalled that in the period between the First and Second World Wars, there were attempts to build a democratic state in Germany, but they ended with the rise to power of the National Socialists led by Hitler.

We know where isolation leads, where aggressive nationalism and contempt for democratic institutions lead. We have already lost democracy in Germany once – the president said during his speech in the Bundestag.

