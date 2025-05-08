$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 18016 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32455 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37362 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41781 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66761 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64432 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67532 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39698 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53551 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47468 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

"We have already lost democracy once": Steinmeier warned German politicians against isolationism and nationalism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2180 views

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on German politicians to avoid isolationism, given the rise of authoritarianism in Europe and the United States. He stressed the importance of democratic institutions.

"We have already lost democracy once": Steinmeier warned German politicians against isolationism and nationalism

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned German politicians and lawmakers against isolationism and nationalism. This was reported by DPA International, reports UNN.

Details

During the ceremony to commemorate the victims of World War II, Steinmeier thanked the nations and countries that were members of the Anti-Hitler coalition and defeated Nazism 80 years ago. He mentioned Americans, Britons, French, Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Jews and representatives of other nations who fought against the Nazis and their allies.

At the same time, Steinmeier noted that the fascination with authoritarianism and populist temptations is also gaining momentum in Europe and the United States. He recalled that in the period between the First and Second World Wars, there were attempts to build a democratic state in Germany, but they ended with the rise to power of the National Socialists led by Hitler.

We know where isolation leads, where aggressive nationalism and contempt for democratic institutions lead. We have already lost democracy in Germany once

– the president said during his speech in the Bundestag.

Recall

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Friedrich Merz as Chancellor. The CDU leader received 325 votes in the second round of voting.

Also, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation, marking the 80th anniversary of Germany's surrender in World War II.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
