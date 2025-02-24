German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States

Despite Russia's attempts to gain some opportunities for dialogue with the United States, it is not gaining legitimacy for its actions. This was stated by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the Support Ukraine Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Russia may have gained some opportunity to convey something to the White House, but it did not gain legitimacy. Nothing it did was illegal, and nothing it did was in accordance with the law. Nothing is forgotten," Steinmeier said.

"Can anyone really think that some talk or statement could somehow break our resolve to make the wrong choice? And just the last few weeks have strengthened our resolve as Europeans. More than it was before. We have to stand up for our values and for Ukraine. For three years, the people of Ukraine have been fighting for their freedom every day, every night. We must do everything we can to ensure that the courage and sacrifice of Ukrainians are not in vain. We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just and lasting peace. No matter what anyone says, there is no point in negotiating without Ukraine. We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is not forced into a bad deal. Peace must be won by all of us. It is our responsibility.

Recently, the top diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Saudi Arabia for negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

The head of EU diplomacy stated that one can discuss "anything you want" with Putin, but "if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe and the USA, facing Russia.