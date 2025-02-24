German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 12455 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 34795 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 23761 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111158 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116424 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145554 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115068 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169188 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 22310 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43506 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69553 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101969 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 32804 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 34795 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136615 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169188 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12363 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130992 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132972 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161610 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141084 views
Actual
German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States

German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24359 views

The German president said that Russia will not gain legitimacy for its actions through a dialogue with the United States. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the impossibility of negotiations without its participation.

Despite Russia's attempts to gain some opportunities for dialogue with the United States, it is not gaining legitimacy for its actions. This was stated by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the Support Ukraine Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"Russia may have gained some opportunity to convey something to the White House, but it did not gain legitimacy. Nothing it did was illegal, and nothing it did was in accordance with the law. Nothing is forgotten," Steinmeier said.

"Can anyone really think that some talk or statement could somehow break our resolve to make the wrong choice? And just the last few weeks have strengthened our resolve as Europeans. More than it was before. We have to stand up for our values and for Ukraine. For three years, the people of Ukraine have been fighting for their freedom every day, every night. We must do everything we can to ensure that the courage and sacrifice of Ukrainians are not in vain. We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just and lasting peace. No matter what anyone says, there is no point in negotiating without Ukraine. We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is not forced into a bad deal. Peace must be won by all of us. It is our responsibility.

EU responds harshly to Trump's statement on Zelenskyy's legitimacy20.02.25, 15:08 • 29944 views

Supplement

Recently, the top diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Saudi Arabia for negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

The head of EU diplomacy stated that one can discuss "anything you want" with Putin, but "if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe and the USA, facing Russia.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

German President: Russia has not gained legitimacy for its actions, despite attempts at dialogue with the United States | УНН