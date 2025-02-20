EU responds harshly to Trump's statement on Zelenskyy's legitimacy
Kyiv • UNN
EU representative Stefan de Kersmaeker said that Ukraine is a democracy and that Zelenskyy was elected in free elections. This was in response to Trump's criticism of the Ukrainian president, who called him a “dictator.
European Union spokesman Stefan de Kersmaeker said on February 20 that Ukraine is a democracy, while Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin is not. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.
The EU representative responded to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator.
"Zelenskyy was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections," de Kersmacker said during the briefing.
Recall
The US president sharply criticized Zelensky, calling him a "dictator without elections."
In addition, Trump saidthat the Ukrainian leader's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%".
Zelensky reacted to the White House chief's remarks and said that, unfortunately, Trump lives in a disinformation space.