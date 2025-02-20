European Union spokesman Stefan de Kersmaeker said on February 20 that Ukraine is a democracy, while Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin is not. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

The EU representative responded to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator.

"Zelenskyy was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections," de Kersmacker said during the briefing.

Recall

The US president sharply criticized Zelensky, calling him a "dictator without elections."

In addition, Trump saidthat the Ukrainian leader's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%".

Zelensky reacted to the White House chief's remarks and said that, unfortunately, Trump lives in a disinformation space.