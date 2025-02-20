EU responds harshly to Trump's statement on Zelenskyy's legitimacy

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

EU responds harshly to Trump's statement on Zelenskyy's legitimacy

EU responds harshly to Trump's statement on Zelenskyy's legitimacy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29949 views

EU representative Stefan de Kersmaeker said that Ukraine is a democracy and that Zelenskyy was elected in free elections. This was in response to Trump's criticism of the Ukrainian president, who called him a “dictator.

European Union spokesman Stefan de Kersmaeker said on February 20 that Ukraine is a democracy, while Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin is not. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN

The EU representative responded to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator.

"Zelenskyy was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections," de Kersmacker said during the briefing.

Recall

The US president sharply criticized Zelensky, calling him a "dictator without elections." 

In addition, Trump saidthat the Ukrainian leader's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%". 

Zelensky reacted to the White House chief's remarks and said that, unfortunately, Trump lives in a disinformation space

Yulia Havryliuk

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

