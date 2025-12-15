Germany deepens defense cooperation with Kyiv: focus on Ukrainian weapons and data exchange

Germany plans to significantly strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine, for the first time considering the possibility of integrating Ukrainian weapons and receiving combat data from Kyiv. The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented a 10-point plan aimed at accelerating the integration of Ukrainian industry into the European defense market. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A key element of the plan is the development of a memorandum of understanding on combat data, including information on the operation of German defense technologies at the front. The document states that this will allow the military forces and industries of both countries to "learn and develop strategies and systems based on realistic data."

The document also states that Berlin's military support for Ukraine has already "significantly contributed to the development of industrial potential and technological innovation in Germany."

This defense cooperation agreement is seen as part of possible security guarantees for Ukraine. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with a US delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, made it clear that Ukraine could accept security guarantees from the US and Europe as a means of preventing future Russian aggression, replacing its long-term goal of joining NATO.

Germany remains Ukraine's largest military sponsor in Europe, having provided more than 40 billion euros in aid.

