Germany deepens defense cooperation with Kyiv: focus on Ukrainian weapons and data exchange

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 828 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 2422 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 3652 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 4888 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 12340 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 13470 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 16680 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 19005 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19963 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20888 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.6m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 7222 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 16866 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will change10:36 AM • 5804 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 17431 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 9474 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 12348 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 10015 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 17942 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 77231 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 94157 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 21781 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 39017 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 40337 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 44765 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 79556 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Mi-8

Germany deepens defense cooperation with Kyiv: focus on Ukrainian weapons and data exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Germany plans to integrate Ukrainian weapons and receive combat data. The government presented a 10-point plan to accelerate the integration of the Ukrainian industry into the European defense market.

Germany deepens defense cooperation with Kyiv: focus on Ukrainian weapons and data exchange

Germany plans to significantly strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine, for the first time considering the possibility of integrating Ukrainian weapons and receiving combat data from Kyiv. The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented a 10-point plan aimed at accelerating the integration of Ukrainian industry into the European defense market. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A key element of the plan is the development of a memorandum of understanding on combat data, including information on the operation of German defense technologies at the front. The document states that this will allow the military forces and industries of both countries to "learn and develop strategies and systems based on realistic data."

The document also states that Berlin's military support for Ukraine has already "significantly contributed to the development of industrial potential and technological innovation in Germany."

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine15.12.25, 17:17 • 384 views

This defense cooperation agreement is seen as part of possible security guarantees for Ukraine. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with a US delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, made it clear that Ukraine could accept security guarantees from the US and Europe as a means of preventing future Russian aggression, replacing its long-term goal of joining NATO.

Germany remains Ukraine's largest military sponsor in Europe, having provided more than 40 billion euros in aid.

Zelenskyy met with Steinmeier: discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war15.12.25, 16:27 • 838 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
charity
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv