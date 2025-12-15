Zelenskyy met with Steinmeier: discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war

At Bellevue Palace, the residence of the Federal President of Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier face-to-face and in an expanded format. The discussion focused on coordinating with partners in the US and Europe to bring about a dignified and guaranteed peace, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany for the support it has provided to Ukraine and Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, and for Germany's leadership in protecting thousands of people by strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy spoke about coordination with partners in the US and Europe to bring about a dignified and guaranteed peace and noted the personal efforts of German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In addition, the presidents discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war and the content of individual points. The parties share the same position: it is important to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protection of national interests.

Special attention was paid to security guarantees that should prevent any manifestations of Russian aggression in the future. The Head of State outlined the key components of these guarantees and the importance of their provision by the US and European countries. - summarized the OP.

