Exclusive
02:20 PM • 302 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 5396 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 10513 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 14316 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17261 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 18617 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19875 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18533 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 19030 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24662 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
Zelenskyy met with Steinmeier: discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The parties discussed coordination with partners in the US and Europe to bring peace closer and develop a framework document on ending the war.

Zelenskyy met with Steinmeier: discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war

At Bellevue Palace, the residence of the Federal President of Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier face-to-face and in an expanded format. The discussion focused on coordinating with partners in the US and Europe to bring about a dignified and guaranteed peace, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Germany for the support it has provided to Ukraine and Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, and for Germany's leadership in protecting thousands of people by strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy spoke about coordination with partners in the US and Europe to bring about a dignified and guaranteed peace and noted the personal efforts of German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - media15.12.25, 16:19 • 188 views

In addition, the presidents discussed the development of a framework document on ending the war and the content of individual points. The parties share the same position: it is important to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protection of national interests.

Special attention was paid to security guarantees that should prevent any manifestations of Russian aggression in the future. The Head of State outlined the key components of these guarantees and the importance of their provision by the US and European countries.

- summarized the OP.

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media15.12.25, 14:59 • 1314 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine