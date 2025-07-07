Lithuanian President discussed defense cooperation and support for Ukraine with German counterpart

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda held talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who arrived in the Republic of Lithuania for a visit on Statehood Day. Nausėda announced this on his X (Twitter) page on Sunday, July 6, as reported by UNN.

Discussed close Lithuanian-German cooperation in defense, support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia, and strategic investments in military mobility with President Steinmeier. Germany remains a key ally in ensuring security, stability, and peace in Europe. - the post reads.

It should be recalled that Gitanas Nausėda criticizes the insufficient resolve of anti-Russian sanctions, calling for disconnecting banks from SWIFT, sanctions against the "shadow fleet" and energy companies. He also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

The German President accused Russia of "historical lies"