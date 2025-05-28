$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13196 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 39288 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 63925 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 111133 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 80018 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86505 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162606 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71157 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171672 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 220366 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: they discussed the possibility of increasing defense support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Julia Klöckner to discuss military support for Ukraine to be provided by Germany, and the possibility of direct investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: they discussed the possibility of increasing defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the German Bundestag Julia Klöckner. The parties discussed military support for Ukraine, which Germany will provide in the amount of 7 billion euros, as well as the possibility of increasing it, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Julia Klöckner discussed proposals that could help end the war with a just and lasting peace. The Head of State stressed that Russia has not yet demonstrated any intention to take steps towards peace. Special attention during the meeting was paid to the continuation of defense support for Ukraine. The President thanked Germany for its decision to allocate 7 billion euros for military assistance this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of increasing this amount. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he counts on the support of the German Parliament 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the President noted the Bundestag's approval of constitutional changes that allow increasing Germany's defense spending, and the parties also discussed the possibility of direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Special attention was paid to supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The President invited Julia Klöckner to visit Ukraine and thanked her for her voice in support of our country 

- the statement said.

We will remind

During a meeting in Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his European leadership in supporting Ukraine's defense and the transfer of air defense systems. They discussed further assistance to Ukrainians and the important role of Germany in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Bundestag
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
