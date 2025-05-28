Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: they discussed the possibility of increasing defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the German Bundestag Julia Klöckner. The parties discussed military support for Ukraine, which Germany will provide in the amount of 7 billion euros, as well as the possibility of increasing it, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Julia Klöckner discussed proposals that could help end the war with a just and lasting peace. The Head of State stressed that Russia has not yet demonstrated any intention to take steps towards peace. Special attention during the meeting was paid to the continuation of defense support for Ukraine. The President thanked Germany for its decision to allocate 7 billion euros for military assistance this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of increasing this amount. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he counts on the support of the German Parliament - the statement reads.

It is noted that the President noted the Bundestag's approval of constitutional changes that allow increasing Germany's defense spending, and the parties also discussed the possibility of direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Special attention was paid to supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The President invited Julia Klöckner to visit Ukraine and thanked her for her voice in support of our country - the statement said.

During a meeting in Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his European leadership in supporting Ukraine's defense and the transfer of air defense systems. They discussed further assistance to Ukrainians and the important role of Germany in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region.