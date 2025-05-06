German President Steinmeier Appoints Merz as Chancellor
Kyiv • UNN
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed Friedrich Merz as Chancellor. The powers of the Chancellor are transferred to Merz, the CDU leader received 325 votes in the second round of voting.
German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appointed CDU leader Friedrich Merz as Federal Chancellor, UNN reports citing Tagesschau.
Steinmeier presented Merz with his certificate of appointment at Bellevue Palace. With this step, the chancellor's authority passes to Merz.
The Bundestag elected Friedrich Merz as German Federal Chancellor in the second round of voting. The CDU leader received 325 votes.
The candidate from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) will become the tenth chancellor in the history of Germany. He is to head a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).