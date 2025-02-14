Steinmeier on the war: “Simply signing a deal and walking away means weakening Ukraine, Europe and the United States”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that ending the war through a simple agreement without security guarantees would weaken not only Ukraine but also Western allies. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

President Trump spoke on the phone with President Putin and President Zelensky. And I'm sure that possible ways to end the war will also be at the center of the discussion here in Munich, at our conference, on the sidelines and here in the main hall. Everyone wants this war to end. How this war ends will affect our long-term security order and the position of Europe and America in the world. I am convinced that simply making a deal and walking away will weaken us all: Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, - Steinmeier said.

That is why any scenario, whether before or after hostilities, according to the German President, requires a joint force.

That is why, in any scenario, our support for Ukraine must continue, both from Europeans and Americans. Despite all the turmoil, I believe in the international community. Diplomacy is not a fight, not a cage fight... - he noted.

