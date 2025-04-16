Excursions, master classes and kobzars: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra announces events for Easter

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" announced a series of events for Easter. This is reported on the reserve's website, UNN informs.

In particular, the Lavra has prepared a series of thematic events, master classes and excursions for one of the biggest Christian holidays.

Special thematic excursions

April 16-17 at 13:00 - "Assumption Cathedral and the Church of the Savior on Berestove - monuments of the princely era";

April 18-20 at 11:00 and 14:00 - "Church of the Savior on Berestove: history and art".

Excursions do not require prior registration, and tickets can be purchased directly before the start of the event. The cost of a full ticket is UAH 220, a concessionary ticket is UAH 110 - clarified in the Lavra.

Master class "Creating unique Easter eggs in the decoupage technique"

On April 19, 12:00-14:00, in the Lecture Hall, building No. 25, a master class will be held, during which visitors will learn how to create an author's Easter egg from simple materials - napkins, glue and paints. Participation in the event is free.

Festive program with the participation of the Kyiv Kobzar Guild

On April 20, 11:00-15:00, kobzars and lyre players will play under the Lavra chestnut trees for guests. On this day, psalms, chants and historical dumas will be performed in the Lavra by the brothers of the Kyiv Kobzar Guild, who will create an unforgettable festive atmosphere.

Visitors will be treated to consecrated Easter cakes - the organizers promised.

It is also reported that in the Church of the Reverend Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves it will be possible to consecrate your own Easter cakes: on Great Saturday, April 19, from 16:00 to 21:00, and on Easter, April 20, after the Divine Liturgy from 12:00 to 17:30.

"Little visitors will have the opportunity to create their own souvenir using a 3D printer. A bright ladybug keychain will keep a piece of bright festive mood and will be a wonderful memory of the Lavra," the message says.

