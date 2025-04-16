$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16262 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69504 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38165 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43431 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50698 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92094 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84212 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35363 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60511 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109341 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Excursions, master classes and kobzars: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra announces events for Easter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3492 views

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" has prepared thematic excursions, a free master class in Easter egg painting, a festive program with kobzars and the consecration of Easter cakes for Easter.

Excursions, master classes and kobzars: Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra announces events for Easter

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" announced a series of events for Easter. This is reported on the reserve's website, UNN informs.

Details

In particular, the Lavra has prepared a series of thematic events, master classes and excursions for one of the biggest Christian holidays.

Special thematic excursions

  • April 16-17 at 13:00 - "Assumption Cathedral and the Church of the Savior on Berestove - monuments of the princely era";
    • April 18-20 at 11:00 and 14:00 - "Church of the Savior on Berestove: history and art".

      Excursions do not require prior registration, and tickets can be purchased directly before the start of the event. The cost of a full ticket is UAH 220, a concessionary ticket is UAH 110

      - clarified in the Lavra.

      Master class "Creating unique Easter eggs in the decoupage technique"

      On April 19, 12:00-14:00, in the Lecture Hall, building No. 25, a master class will be held, during which visitors will learn how to create an author's Easter egg from simple materials - napkins, glue and paints. Participation in the event is free.

      Festive program with the participation of the Kyiv Kobzar Guild

      On April 20, 11:00-15:00, kobzars and lyre players will play under the Lavra chestnut trees for guests. On this day, psalms, chants and historical dumas will be performed in the Lavra by the brothers of the Kyiv Kobzar Guild, who will create an unforgettable festive atmosphere.

      Visitors will be treated to consecrated Easter cakes

      - the organizers promised.

      Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known14.04.25, 21:54 • 3466 views

      It is also reported that in the Church of the Reverend Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves it will be possible to consecrate your own Easter cakes: on Great Saturday, April 19, from 16:00 to 21:00, and on Easter, April 20, after the Divine Liturgy from 12:00 to 17:30.  

      "Little visitors will have the opportunity to create their own souvenir using a 3D printer. A bright ladybug keychain will keep a piece of bright festive mood and will be a wonderful memory of the Lavra," the message says.

      Let us remind you

      In early March, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a cross on the dome of one of the temples partially collapsed. Employees of the State Emergency Service safely dismantled it with the help of a lift and lowered it to the ground.

      Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm14.04.25, 12:55 • 3993 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      CultureEvents
      Kyiv
