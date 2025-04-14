Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the curfew on Easter will last from 00:00 to 03:00. The authorities will strengthen security measures, organize patrols and ensure the availability of shelters.

Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known

On Easter night, from April 19 to April 20, the curfew in the Khmelnytskyi region will be in effect from midnight to 03:00. At the same time, the city authorities will strengthen security measures during this period. This was announced by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

On Easter night, from April 19 to April 20, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 to 03:00 - we made this decision today at the Defense Council of the region 

- the statement reads.

Tyurin noted that the authorities understand how important this holiday is for every Ukrainian and noted that in peacetime, churches were filled with believers on this night. However, the fourth year of the Russian-Ukrainian war is making its adjustments.

In view of the recent tragedies in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy and constant enemy shelling, the city authorities decided to shorten the curfew, but at the same time strengthen security measures on this night.

In particular, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration:

  • a meeting was held with the clergy of the region regarding the organization of the celebration;
    • firefighters are conducting fire safety briefings;
      • law enforcement officers will patrol in an enhanced mode;
        • access to shelters will be ensured in case of an air raid.

          SocietyWar
          Khmelnytskyi Oblast
          Ukraine
