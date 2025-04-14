Curfew will be shortened in Khmelnytskyi region on Easter night: what is known

On Easter night, from April 19 to April 20, the curfew in the Khmelnytskyi region will be in effect from midnight to 03:00. At the same time, the city authorities will strengthen security measures during this period. This was announced by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

On Easter night, from April 19 to April 20, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 to 03:00 - we made this decision today at the Defense Council of the region - the statement reads.

Tyurin noted that the authorities understand how important this holiday is for every Ukrainian and noted that in peacetime, churches were filled with believers on this night. However, the fourth year of the Russian-Ukrainian war is making its adjustments.

In view of the recent tragedies in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy and constant enemy shelling, the city authorities decided to shorten the curfew, but at the same time strengthen security measures on this night.

In particular, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration:

a meeting was held with the clergy of the region regarding the organization of the celebration;

firefighters are conducting fire safety briefings;

law enforcement officers will patrol in an enhanced mode;

access to shelters will be ensured in case of an air raid.

