In Kherson, Russians destroyed the ice arena: one dead, 11 injured reported

This morning, Russian occupiers launched artillery and air strikes on Kherson. As a result of the hit, the ice arena building was destroyed, there are injured and dead. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"This morning, Russian invaders launched an air strike and artillery shelling on the "Tavriyskyi" neighborhood. (...) At about 06:30, Russian pilots launched an air strike on a sports complex in the Central district of Kherson. Four guided bombs hit the ice arena building, as a result of which the facility was destroyed," the police said.

The NOC of Ukraine stated that the Russians hit a key sports facility of the city, namely the ice arena. It had already been damaged during a previous shelling on June 16, 2023, but then the damage was partial.

This arena served as a training base for hockey players, figure skaters and other athletes. It was the home ground of the Dnipro hockey club and played an important role in the development of youth sports. It was here that Kyrylo Marsak, a three-time champion of Ukraine and participant of world figure skating championships, began his career – the NOC of Ukraine said in a statement.

When rescuers arrived to put out the fire, the Russians attacked them with artillery - two service vehicles were damaged.

"The massive artillery shelling of Tavriyskyi lasted almost half an hour," the police said.

Also, 18 apartment and private buildings, two educational institutions, three supermarkets, a post office, and nine civilian vehicles were damaged. As a result of the shelling, a 55-year-old man died.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, 11 people are already known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.

In particular, as reported by the RMA, a child needed medical assistance as a result of the Russian strikes.

A 15-year-old boy suffered an explosive injury and a forearm contusion. The victims are receiving all the necessary assistance - stated in RMA.

Reminder

On Wednesday, April 16, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported that he came under another Russian shelling after KABs hit the Central district of the city.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted that Russian troops shelled 31 settlements of Kherson region last day. The occupiers hit critical and social infrastructure, more than 10 people were injured.