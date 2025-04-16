$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16858 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72801 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39430 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44755 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51851 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93686 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85597 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35456 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60587 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109465 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

In Kherson, Russians destroyed the ice arena: one dead, 11 injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5328 views

On April 16, Russians shelled Kherson, destroying the ice arena. A man was killed, civilians were injured, and houses and vehicles were damaged.

In Kherson, Russians destroyed the ice arena: one dead, 11 injured reported

This morning, Russian occupiers launched artillery and air strikes on Kherson. As a result of the hit, the ice arena building was destroyed, there are injured and dead. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"This morning, Russian invaders launched an air strike and artillery shelling on the "Tavriyskyi" neighborhood. (...) At about 06:30, Russian pilots launched an air strike on a sports complex in the Central district of Kherson. Four guided bombs hit the ice arena building, as a result of which the facility was destroyed," the police said.

The NOC of Ukraine stated that the Russians hit a key sports facility of the city, namely the ice arena. It had already been damaged during a previous shelling on June 16, 2023, but then the damage was partial.

This arena served as a training base for hockey players, figure skaters and other athletes. It was the home ground of the Dnipro hockey club and played an important role in the development of youth sports. It was here that Kyrylo Marsak, a three-time champion of Ukraine and participant of world figure skating championships, began his career

– the NOC of Ukraine said in a statement.

When rescuers arrived to put out the fire, the Russians attacked them with artillery - two service vehicles were damaged.

"The massive artillery shelling of Tavriyskyi lasted almost half an hour," the police said.

Also, 18 apartment and private buildings, two educational institutions, three supermarkets, a post office, and nine civilian vehicles were damaged. As a result of the shelling, a 55-year-old man died.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, 11 people are already known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson.

In particular, as reported by the RMA, a child needed medical assistance as a result of the Russian strikes.

A 15-year-old boy suffered an explosive injury and a forearm contusion. The victims are receiving all the necessary assistance

- stated in RMA.

Reminder

On Wednesday, April 16, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported that he came under another Russian shelling after KABs hit the Central district of the city. 

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted that Russian troops shelled 31 settlements of Kherson region last day. The occupiers hit critical and social infrastructure, more than 10 people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

