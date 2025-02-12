ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Ukrainians are 1.5 times more likely to buy land than housing: what's happening on the market

Ukrainians are 1.5 times more likely to buy land than housing: what's happening on the market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30156 views

In 2024, Ukrainians concluded 452 thousand real estate purchase and sale agreements, 60% of which were for land plots. The number of land transactions is 1.5 times higher than housing transactions, and mortgages have also grown in popularity.

In 2024, Ukrainians concluded 452 thousand real estate purchase and sale agreements, of which 60% were land plots. The number of land transactions is 1.5 times higher than housing transactions, and the popularity of mortgages has also increased, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN writes.

452,217 real estate purchase and sale agreements were notarized in 2024, according to the Ministry of Justice. More than 60% of them relate to land transactions. Ukrainians have also managed to issue more than 13 thousand mortgages, the lion's share of which is under the eHouse program

- the statement reads.

It is reported that last year there were 12% more real estate purchase and sale agreements than in 2023 , but still 28% less than before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

The number of land plot agreements was higher - 273 thousand against 178 thousand. Purchase and sale of land plots increased by 18% in the year. Currently, the number of such transactions is 11% less than in 2021 . By comparison, notaries certified 306 thousand such agreements.

However, Ukrainians are in no hurry to invest in housing: over the past year, such transactions have increased by only 3%. At present, the rate of buying and selling apartments and houses remains 1.8 times lower than before the full-scale invasion

- the statement said.

At the same time, as noted, Ukrainians have become more likely to take out mortgages - in year, such transactions increased by 14%. This is almost 13 thousand objects. The recovery in demand for installment loans was mainly driven by the state program eOselya: 70% or 8.5 thousand mortgages for housing were issued through eOselya last year.

