More than 15 thousand families have bought housing under the state program of affordable mortgages: to whom loans are given most often

More than 15,000 Ukrainian families have bought housing under the eOselya affordable mortgage program, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"15,068 families have purchased their own housing worth UAH 24.5 billion since the start of the eOselya affordable mortgage program in October 2022," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

According to her, the priority of the program is the primary market.

According to her, the program was most used by military personnel and law enforcement officers, with 8,224 loans issued at 3% per annum. This is followed by Ukrainians who do not have their own housing and who can get a mortgage at 7% per annum - 3,334 loans. They have also taken advantage of the program since its launch:

1 252 teachers,

1241 medics,

369 internally displaced persons,

328 veterans

320 scientists.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in turn, said that in 2025 funding will continue.

"The goal for this year is to issue another 10 thousand mortgages," Svyrydenko added.

According to the Prime Minister, the development of housing market financing instruments is in focus, as well as the development of the State Strategy for Housing Policy in Ukraine.

"As a result of Russia's full-scale aggression, 10% of the housing stock in Ukraine was destroyed or damaged. That is why we need to develop solutions aimed at increasing the housing stock," said Shmyhal.

"Those in charge have been tasked with developing effective mechanisms to stimulate housing construction, which, in turn, will help as many Ukrainian families as possible to buy their own homes on favorable terms," the Prime Minister said.

