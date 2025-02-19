Ukraine and the EU held the second round of the Security and Defense Dialogue in Brussels

The second round of the dialogue between Ukraine and the European Union in the field of security and defense took place in Brussels. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and the EU was represented by Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Charles Friz.

The main focus was on military-technical partnership, strengthening cooperation in defense innovations and investments in the defense industry.

They discussed the expansion of the EU Office for Defense Innovation in Ukraine. The parties also touched upon the EU's support for Ukraine's critical defense needs and mechanisms for further coordination of military assistance.

During the visit, Ihor Zhovkva also met with European Commissioner Martha Kos, with whom he discussed the dynamics of Ukraine's European integration process. In particular, they discussed the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on EU accession.

Another important item on the agenda was a meeting with Pedro Lurthi, Head of the Cabinet of the President of the European Council. The main topics discussed were the outcome of the Munich Security Conference and an assessment of the results of the meeting of European leaders in Paris on February 17. During the talks, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the United States in achieving a just peace and enhancing the EU's role in this process.

