Zelensky to speak twice at Munich conference: what's on the program

The organizers of the Munich Security Conference have published the agenda of this year's forum, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agenda, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak on February 14 during the discussion "Strategic Investment: The Future of U.S.-Ukraine Security Cooperation", which is scheduled to begin at 15:30 local time.

On February 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak at the discussion "Resistance and Diplomacy: Prospects for Ukraine's Future", which starts at 10:15 local time.

During the conference, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with American officials.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

Representatives of the United States will also speak at the event.

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance, according to the agenda, will speak on February 14 during the discussion starting at 14:30 local time.

The US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is also scheduled to participate in the conference on February 15 during the discussion "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine", which will include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and will start at 18:30 local time.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected in Munich. American congressmen will also take part in the discussions.

Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect