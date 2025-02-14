Zelensky to speak twice at Munich conference: what's on the program

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23751 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120279 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101699 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116787 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155298 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100107 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69399 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39376 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100379 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145787 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134907 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136812 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164974 views
Zelensky to speak twice at Munich conference: what's on the program

Zelensky to speak twice at Munich conference: what's on the program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113680 views

At the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy will participate in two panels on February 14-15. Speeches by high-ranking US officials and meetings between the President of Ukraine and US representatives are also scheduled.

The organizers of the Munich Security Conference have published the agenda of this year's forum, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agenda, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak on February 14 during the discussion "Strategic Investment: The Future of U.S.-Ukraine Security Cooperation", which is scheduled to begin at 15:30 local time.

On February 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak at the discussion "Resistance and Diplomacy: Prospects for Ukraine's Future", which starts at 10:15 local time.

During the conference, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with American officials.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference10.02.25, 01:24 • 62952 views

Representatives of the United States will also speak at the event.

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance, according to the agenda, will speak on February 14 during the discussion starting at 14:30 local time.

The US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is also scheduled to participate in the conference on February 15 during the discussion "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine", which will include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and will start at 18:30 local time.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected in Munich. American congressmen will also take part in the discussions.

Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect14.02.25, 06:50 • 130623 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

