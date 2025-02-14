Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect

Today, February 14, the 61st Munich Security Conference 2025 starts in Munich, Germany, and will last three days. It will be attended by more than 60 leaders of countries and governments, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international conference held in Munich every February since 1963, where politicians, military and business representatives, non-governmental organizations and security experts discuss topical security issues outside of diplomatic and protocol requirements. The main goal of the conference is to discuss topical issues of foreign, security and defense policy.

According to the organizers, the Munich conference will be held at a special time, when the new US administration will be introduced, a new legislative period will begin in Brussels, and federal elections will be held in Germany in a week.

The conference will be opened by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and chaired by Christoph Heusgen, who has been chairing the conference since 2022.

On the last day of the conference, Christoph Heusgen was to be replaced by former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. However, since he was invited to head the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, Stoltenberg will not be able to do so.

The main program of the conference begins on Friday with a focus on global security challenges such as global governance, resilience to democracy, and climate security. On Saturday, the agenda includes discussions on the state of the international order, as well as regional conflicts and crises. The future of the transatlantic partnership will also be the focus of the second day of the conference. On Sunday, the conference will conclude with a discussion of Europe's role in the world - The organizers note.

The conference program consists of three parts: in addition to the main program, there will be about 200 official side events and dozens of public events.

The full list of conference participants is not yet known, but UNN reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference.

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference

It was also reported earlier that Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, will present US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine during the Munich conference.

Kellogg to present Trump's plan to end war in Ukraine at Munich conference

In general, it was reported that more than 60 heads of state and government and 150 ministers would attend the conference .

The Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference will present its views on how to achieve a "lasting and durable peace". The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas are also scheduled to attend.