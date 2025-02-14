Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77530 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101177 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90443 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58084 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144326 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176644 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134405 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136311 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164541 views
Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect

Munich Security Conference: who are the participants, what will be discussed, what to expect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130623 views

The 61st Security Conference with more than 60 world leaders begins in Munich. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Zelenskyy, will present a vision for achieving lasting peace.

Today, February 14, the 61st Munich Security Conference 2025 starts in Munich, Germany, and will last three days. It will be attended by more than 60 leaders of countries and governments, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports

Details 

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international conference held in Munich every February since 1963, where politicians, military and business representatives, non-governmental organizations and security experts discuss topical security issues outside of diplomatic and protocol requirements. The main goal of the conference is to discuss topical issues of foreign, security and defense policy.

According to the organizers, the Munich conference will be held at a special time, when the new US administration will be introduced, a new legislative period will begin in Brussels, and federal elections will be held in Germany in a week. 

The conference will be opened by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and chaired by Christoph Heusgen, who has been chairing the conference since 2022. 

On the last day of the conference, Christoph Heusgen was to be replaced by former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. However, since he was invited to head the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, Stoltenberg will not be able to do so.

The main program of the conference begins on Friday with a focus on global security challenges such as global governance, resilience to democracy, and climate security. On Saturday, the agenda includes discussions on the state of the international order, as well as regional conflicts and crises. The future of the transatlantic partnership will also be the focus of the second day of the conference. On Sunday, the conference will conclude with a discussion of Europe's role in the world

- The organizers note. 

The conference program consists of three parts: in addition to the main program, there will be about 200 official side events and dozens of public events. 

The full list of conference participants is not yet known, but UNN reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference. 

Vance and Zelensky to meet at Munich Security Conference10.02.25, 01:24 • 62952 views

It was also reported earlier that Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia,  will present US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine during the Munich conference.

Kellogg to present Trump's plan to end war in Ukraine at Munich conference05.02.25, 13:14 • 22482 views

In general, it was reported that more than 60 heads of state and government and 150 ministers would attend the conference

The Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference will present its views on how to achieve a "lasting and durable peace". The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference07.02.25, 09:26 • 34251 view

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas are also scheduled to attend. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
natoNATO
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

