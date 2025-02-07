Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22244 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65622 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102583 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123776 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102340 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129721 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103549 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106570 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103077 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 22244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129721 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6192 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138536 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140314 views
Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34253 views

A Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy will present its vision of peace at the Munich Security Conference. The event will also be attended by US Vice President Vance and Special Representative Kellogg.

At the Munich Security Conference, the Ukrainian delegation will present its views on how to achieve a “lasting and durable peace.” Senior US officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, are also planning to participate in the conference on February 14-16.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead a Ukrainian delegation to next week's Munich Security Conference, which will also be attended by US Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. 

Andriy Yermak, who will participate in the meeting, told the Associated Press that the Ukrainian delegation will present the country's position on ending the war and its vision of how to achieve a “lasting and durable peace.

It is important that the leaders and political experts who will be in Munich realize that this is a momentum. That we are very close to really ending this war with a just and lasting peace, but (we need to) stay together... Do not allow Russia to divide the world, divide partners

- He said.

Recall

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg denied that he would present a “peace plan” at the Munich conference. He will only hold discussions with European leaders and report the results to the US president.

US Vice President Vance will make his first foreign trips to Europe: where will he go04.02.25, 12:59 • 25150 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
munichMunich
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

