Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation to Munich Security Conference

At the Munich Security Conference, the Ukrainian delegation will present its views on how to achieve a “lasting and durable peace.” Senior US officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, are also planning to participate in the conference on February 14-16.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead a Ukrainian delegation to next week's Munich Security Conference

Andriy Yermak, who will participate in the meeting, told the Associated Press that the Ukrainian delegation will present the country's position on ending the war and its vision of how to achieve a “lasting and durable peace.

It is important that the leaders and political experts who will be in Munich realize that this is a momentum. That we are very close to really ending this war with a just and lasting peace, but (we need to) stay together... Do not allow Russia to divide the world, divide partners - He said.

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg denied that he would present a “peace plan” at the Munich conference. He will only hold discussions with European leaders and report the results to the US president.

