Movement of enemy drones was recorded in eight regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The movement of enemy drones across the country was recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result, UAVs were detected moving in several areas with different directions:

- In the north of Sumy region, drone movement to the west and southwest is observed.

- In the east of Chernihiv region, UAVs are also oriented to the west and southwest.

- On the western outskirts of Kyiv, drones are flying northwest.

- In Poltava region, the drones are moving from southwest to northeast.

- In Kharkiv region, UAVs are moving eastward.

- In Vinnytsia region, drones are flying west.

- In the east of Zhytomyr region, the drones are oriented to the west.

- In the northeastern part of Khmelnytsky region, the drones are moving southwest, and in the west of the region, they are moving northwest.

High activity of enemy tactical aviation was also recorded on the northeastern and eastern borders of Ukraine. This may indicate preparations for possible air attacks on the frontline areas.

There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons, including guided aerial bombs, in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Explosions heard in Kyiv after warning of UAV movement