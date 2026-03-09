$43.730.0850.540.36
Another company in the Middle East has declared force majeure due to the Iranian attack - now the oil company BAPCO from Bahrain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

Bahrain's oil company BAPCO has suspended export obligations due to a refinery fire after the attack. 32 people were injured, and the needs of the local market are met.

Another company in the Middle East has declared force majeure due to the Iranian attack - now the oil company BAPCO from Bahrain

Bahrain's state oil company BAPCO announced on Monday a "force majeure" regarding its supplies after an Iranian attack caused a fire at its refinery, UNN reports, citing AP and CNN.

Details

Bahrain News Agency published a force majeure statement – a legal maneuver that releases a company from contractual obligations due to extraordinary circumstances.

According to the report, BAPCO announced "force majeure in its operations, which have been affected by the regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its refining complex."

"The company clarified that all local market needs are fully met in accordance with developed plans that ensure continuity of supply and satisfaction of local demand without any disruptions," the agency reported.

According to the company's website, over 85% of BAPCO Refining's petroleum products and oil are exported worldwide.

Earlier, Bahraini authorities reported that at least 32 people were injured, four of them seriously, as a result of Iranian drone strikes on the city of Sitra, located approximately 6 kilometers from the industrial zone.

A video circulated on social media and geolocated by CNN shows a large fire and thick smoke rising from the industrial zone where Bahrain's national oil company BAPCO is located in Riffa on Monday.

New attacks and oil at $100 - what is known about the war in the Middle East this morning09.03.26, 08:41 • 3136 views

Recall

Earlier, one of the world's largest LNG exporters, QatarEnergy, declared force majeure amid Iranian attacks.

