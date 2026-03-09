New attacks and oil at $100 - what is known about the war in the Middle East this morning

Middle Eastern countries report new air attacks on Monday morning, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

Details

Here's what's known as of this morning:

Iran: Israel launched a new wave of strikes on central Iran, its military said. Hours after Iran appointed its new supreme leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced new missile launches;

Lebanon: The Israeli military also said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the capital Beirut. Video released by Reuters showed plumes of smoke rising over the city's southern suburbs. Separately, video showed a fire at the Ramada Hotel in Beirut and damage to an apartment in the hotel after an Israeli attack. This came after the Israeli military said it struck Beirut overnight, killing several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commanders;

Bahrain: At least 32 people were injured, four of them seriously, in Iranian drone strikes on the Sitra district, the kingdom's national communications authority told CNN. According to it, children were also affected by the attacks targeting residential areas located near energy infrastructure. Videos circulated on social media and geolocated by CNN show a large fire and thick smoke rising over the industrial zone where Bahrain's national oil company BAPCO is located, in the city of Riffa on Monday morning;

United Arab Emirates: A CNN crew in Abu Dhabi heard loud explosions and said they were some of the loudest explosions they had heard since the war began. The country's Ministry of Defense said the sounds were the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting;

Saudi Arabia: Four drones heading for the Shaybah oil field - one of the largest in the region - were intercepted and destroyed in the vast Rub' al Khali desert, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense said;

Kuwait: A drone was shot down by the Kuwait National Guard "at one of the facilities under its protection." The forces said they shot down the drone "as part of efforts to secure vital facilities";

Qatar: The armed forces intercepted a missile strike, the Ministry of Defense said.

Meanwhile, it is noted that key centers of power in Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, quickly rallied around Mojtaba Khamenei after his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, "indicating a possible continuation of his late father's hardline policies."

The expanding conflict led to oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel on Sunday, for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Here's what else is known: