In Europe, fuel prices rose earlier than in Ukraine - Kyrylenko

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 608 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3006 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17008 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28565 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28564 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42565 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113713 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86439 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45196 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46384 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
5m/s
33%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 35296 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 16004 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 28854 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36110 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 14348 views
Publications
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 162 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36115 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 51942 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113713 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86439 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 8478 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 29087 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 29664 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 39533 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 45435 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

In Europe, fuel prices rose earlier than in Ukraine - Kyrylenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Prices at gas stations rose with a two-week delay compared to the EU market. The AMCU has launched a case due to possible anti-competitive actions by gas station networks.

In Europe, fuel prices rose earlier than in Ukraine - Kyrylenko

The increase in fuel prices first occurred in the European market, and in Ukraine, it manifested with a delay of almost two weeks. This was stated by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the committee analyzes the situation in the oil product market based on official data from the European Commission and information received from market operators.

Kyrylenko emphasized that the increase in fuel prices in Ukraine occurred later than in the countries of the European Union.

As of February 23, the price increase in Europe reached 10.5%. At the same time, such a level of price increase at gas stations in our country was observed only on March 4 of this year, i.e., 14 days later.

 - he said.

The head of the AMCU emphasized that the current situation cannot be compared with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the main problem was logistics.

This situation cannot be compared with the situation at the beginning of the aggressor's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Ukraine had huge problems with logistics, but there was an available resource and it was stable in the European Union.

 - noted Kyrylenko.

He added that currently, the Ukrainian market is largely dependent on imports, and European suppliers primarily meet their own needs.

At the same time, there was a reduction in supply from European suppliers due to the need to fill their own markets.

- explained the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

Recall

The head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced the opening of a case regarding anti-competitive actions by gas station networks. The committee is checking the validity of the price increase.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine