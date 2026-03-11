In Europe, fuel prices rose earlier than in Ukraine - Kyrylenko

The increase in fuel prices first occurred in the European market, and in Ukraine, it manifested with a delay of almost two weeks. This was stated by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the committee analyzes the situation in the oil product market based on official data from the European Commission and information received from market operators.

Kyrylenko emphasized that the increase in fuel prices in Ukraine occurred later than in the countries of the European Union.

As of February 23, the price increase in Europe reached 10.5%. At the same time, such a level of price increase at gas stations in our country was observed only on March 4 of this year, i.e., 14 days later. - he said.

The head of the AMCU emphasized that the current situation cannot be compared with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the main problem was logistics.

This situation cannot be compared with the situation at the beginning of the aggressor's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when Ukraine had huge problems with logistics, but there was an available resource and it was stable in the European Union. - noted Kyrylenko.

He added that currently, the Ukrainian market is largely dependent on imports, and European suppliers primarily meet their own needs.

At the same time, there was a reduction in supply from European suppliers due to the need to fill their own markets. - explained the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

Recall

The head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced the opening of a case regarding anti-competitive actions by gas station networks. The committee is checking the validity of the price increase.