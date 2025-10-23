Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement

Former People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina was detained by Moldovan law enforcement officers, UNN reports.

The detention took place at Chisinau airport when Kormyshkina and her son planned to fly to Vienna.

They had already boarded the plane when both were removed from the flight.

According to UNN, Kormyshkina was detained and arrested. However, the reasons for such actions are currently unknown.

UNN is trying to find out the details.

Recall

In October 2024, then-People's Deputy Iryna Kormyshkina (previous surname - Allakhverdieva) was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied personal recognizance to Kormyshkina. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were designated as guarantors.

In January 2025, Kormyshkina was notified of a new suspicion of entering inaccurate data into her e-declaration.

The investigation established that in her 2023 declaration, she did not reflect information about the residential building where she lives and land plots near Odesa worth over UAH 17 million, which were acquired at the expense of unjustified assets.

In addition, in January, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering over UAH 20 million and submitting inaccurate information in his declaration, was notified of suspicion.

In February, the Verkhovna Rada voted to terminate the parliamentary powers of Iryna Kormyshkina.