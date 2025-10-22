Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to undergo back surgery – will work from home temporarily – Media

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 600 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2028 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11333 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13640 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10637 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11029 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9878 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11335 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13642 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11726 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17717 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22119 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4360 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30198 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45223 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54680 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44714 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to undergo back surgery – will work from home temporarily – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will undergo scheduled back surgery next week due to persistent pain. After the operation, the 65-year-old politician will perform his duties remotely.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to undergo back surgery – will work from home temporarily – Media

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will undergo scheduled back surgery next week due to persistent pain, his office in Vienna announced on Wednesday. The 65-year-old politician has been experiencing health problems for some time, and doctors have recommended surgical intervention. After the operation, Stocker will perform his duties remotely for some time. This is stated in the DPA material, writes UNN.

Details

The statement noted that during the Chancellor's temporary absence, if necessary, he would be represented by Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler or State Secretary Alexander Prell.

The operation did not prevent Stocker from participating in the Western Balkans summit in London. Ahead of the meeting, which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also attending, he emphasized the importance of European Union enlargement in a geopolitical context.

If we do not consolidate our way of life in the region, others will: Russia, China, and Turkey are already waiting for their time 

– Stocker emphasized.

Christian Stocker has led the government coalition of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), and the liberal NEOS since March of this year.

Biden completed a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment21.10.25, 08:25 • 3712 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Carcinoma
Karl Nehammer
Vienna
Austria
Friedrich Merz
European Union
China
Turkey
London