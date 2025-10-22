Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to undergo back surgery – will work from home temporarily – Media

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will undergo scheduled back surgery next week due to persistent pain, his office in Vienna announced on Wednesday. The 65-year-old politician has been experiencing health problems for some time, and doctors have recommended surgical intervention. After the operation, Stocker will perform his duties remotely for some time. This is stated in the DPA material, writes UNN.

Details

The statement noted that during the Chancellor's temporary absence, if necessary, he would be represented by Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler or State Secretary Alexander Prell.

The operation did not prevent Stocker from participating in the Western Balkans summit in London. Ahead of the meeting, which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also attending, he emphasized the importance of European Union enlargement in a geopolitical context.

If we do not consolidate our way of life in the region, others will: Russia, China, and Turkey are already waiting for their time – Stocker emphasized.

Christian Stocker has led the government coalition of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), and the liberal NEOS since March of this year.

