Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine, World Homeless Day, World Egg Day: what is celebrated on October 10

Today, October 10, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers, and the world celebrates World Porridge Day and World Egg Day, writes UNN.

Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine

Since 2002, October 10 has been celebrated in Ukraine as the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers.

Metrologists are specialists in accuracy. It is on them that the accuracy of ATMs, police radars, medical equipment, household meters, etc., depends. Metrologists check the operation of all these devices and verify them against the requirements of accepted standards.

October was chosen for the celebration not by chance. In this month in 1901, on the initiative of chemist Mendeleev, a chamber was opened in the city of Kharkiv where commercial scales and measures were verified and branded.

Also in October 1946, the first national conference on standardization was held in London, at which a decision was made to create an International Organization.

World Homeless Day

Every year, October 10 is dedicated to one of humanity's global problems, which affects both "poor" and developed countries: the problem of homelessness.

People around the world lose their homes due to unemployment, low incomes, illness, and natural disasters. Contrary to popular stereotype, alcoholism, drug addiction, and antisocial behavior are not the cause of most cases of homelessness. Rather, they are its consequences.

World Porridge Day

Every year on October 10, World Porridge Day is celebrated. The tradition of its celebration originated in Great Britain, where oatmeal is considered a traditional breakfast dish. The first festive events were held in 2009. The funds raised were transferred to a center that helps children from different countries of the world who suffer from hunger.

The traditions of the celebration include master classes and competitions for cooking porridge. Most events are charitable, and the funds raised are transferred to special funds designed to combat hunger in the world.

World Mental Health Day

This day was proposed by the World Health Organization to be celebrated to raise awareness about mental health problems and mobilize efforts to support better mental health.

This day was first celebrated on October 10, 1992, at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization. The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community. In this sense, mental health is the foundation of individual well-being and effective community functioning.

Mental and neurological disorders, as well as disorders related to the use of drugs and other substances, are common in all regions of the world. They affect every community and every age group in countries with different income levels. These disorders account for 14% of the global burden of disease, but most people suffering from them (75% of whom live in low-income countries) do not have access to the treatment they need.

World Egg Day

In 1996, during a conference in Vienna, the International Egg Commission proclaimed that from now on, World Egg Day would be held on the second Friday of October. The commission stated that there were at least 12 arguments in favor of this holiday. And most (including egg producers) agreed with this proposal.

World Egg Day is an event dedicated to celebrating the incredible, nutrient-rich product that is the egg. It's no wonder eggs are called a "superfood." This day is designed to celebrate the power of the egg and its potential to feed the world with high-quality food. This day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of eggs and their importance in human nutrition.

