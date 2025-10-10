$41.400.09
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 26462 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 24084 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 30524 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 34855 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 56667 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53804 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27508 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22795 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45206 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine, World Homeless Day, World Egg Day: what is celebrated on October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

On October 10, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers, and the world celebrates World Porridge Day and World Egg Day. Also today, World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day are celebrated.

Today, October 10, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers, and the world celebrates World Porridge Day and World Egg Day, writes UNN.

Details

Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine

Since 2002, October 10 has been celebrated in Ukraine as the Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers.

Metrologists are specialists in accuracy. It is on them that the accuracy of ATMs, police radars, medical equipment, household meters, etc., depends. Metrologists check the operation of all these devices and verify them against the requirements of accepted standards.

October was chosen for the celebration not by chance. In this month in 1901, on the initiative of chemist Mendeleev, a chamber was opened in the city of Kharkiv where commercial scales and measures were verified and branded.

Also in October 1946, the first national conference on standardization was held in London, at which a decision was made to create an International Organization.

World Homeless Day

Every year, October 10 is dedicated to one of humanity's global problems, which affects both "poor" and developed countries: the problem of homelessness.

People around the world lose their homes due to unemployment, low incomes, illness, and natural disasters. Contrary to popular stereotype, alcoholism, drug addiction, and antisocial behavior are not the cause of most cases of homelessness. Rather, they are its consequences.

Trump announced his intention to evict all homeless people from Washington and send them "far from the capital"11.08.25, 01:31 • 3535 views

World Porridge Day

Every year on October 10, World Porridge Day is celebrated. The tradition of its celebration originated in Great Britain, where oatmeal is considered a traditional breakfast dish. The first festive events were held in 2009. The funds raised were transferred to a center that helps children from different countries of the world who suffer from hunger.

The traditions of the celebration include master classes and competitions for cooking porridge. Most events are charitable, and the funds raised are transferred to special funds designed to combat hunger in the world.

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks19.05.25, 12:11 • 175046 views

World Mental Health Day

This day was proposed by the World Health Organization to be celebrated to raise awareness about mental health problems and mobilize efforts to support better mental health.

This day was first celebrated on October 10, 1992, at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization. The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community. In this sense, mental health is the foundation of individual well-being and effective community functioning.

Mental and neurological disorders, as well as disorders related to the use of drugs and other substances, are common in all regions of the world. They affect every community and every age group in countries with different income levels. These disorders account for 14% of the global burden of disease, but most people suffering from them (75% of whom live in low-income countries) do not have access to the treatment they need.

Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 10:51 • 172096 views

World Egg Day

In 1996, during a conference in Vienna, the International Egg Commission proclaimed that from now on, World Egg Day would be held on the second Friday of October. The commission stated that there were at least 12 arguments in favor of this holiday. And most (including egg producers) agreed with this proposal.

World Egg Day is an event dedicated to celebrating the incredible, nutrient-rich product that is the egg. It's no wonder eggs are called a "superfood." This day is designed to celebrate the power of the egg and its potential to feed the world with high-quality food. This day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the benefits of eggs and their importance in human nutrition.

Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The Guardian06.10.25, 00:21 • 18265 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
charity
World Health Organization
Vienna
Ukraine
London