Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The Guardian

Ukraine and Poland are becoming the largest suppliers of chicken eggs to Great Britain, while local producers are dissatisfied with this state of affairs. The Guardian writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the government's Animal and Plant Health Agency, in the first half of this year, Ukraine supplied 8 million kilograms of chicken eggs to Britain. Poland is in second place, having supplied almost 7 million kilograms, and Spain with 4.7 million kilograms. Together with other European producers, imports reach 12 percent of the UK market.

Mark Williams, head of the British Egg Industry Council, said that British farmers are at an unfairly disadvantaged position.

Our farmers are being asked to invest in increasingly higher welfare standards for chickens, while the government leaves the 'back door' open for eggs produced in a system banned in the UK. This is morally wrong and unfair, and the government should not do it. - he said.

According to the authors of the article, the British government allowed Ukrainian producers to supply eggs after the full-scale Russian invasion. At the same time, Ukrainian and other imported egg products do not enter retail.

However, as Williams said, retail accounts for only 65% of the market. The other two segments – catering (18%) and processing (17%) – have very competitive prices, which makes it attractive for Ukraine to sell eggs or egg products in Britain.

Recall

In June, the European Commission and Ukraine reached a principled agreement on revising the free trade area, which will contribute to Ukraine's integration into the EU single market. The modernized agreement includes a level playing field, safeguard clauses, and expanded trade flows, taking into account the sensitivities of the agricultural sectors.

Ukrainian table eggs will soon appear on the Canadian market: the embassy announced details