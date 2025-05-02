Ukrainian table eggs will soon appear on the Canadian market: the embassy announced details

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has allowed the export of Ukrainian table eggs to Canada. This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, UNN reports.

Details

The Food Inspection Agency has officially approved the certificate for the export of table eggs from Ukraine to Canada. Ukrainian diplomats called the opening of new markets for domestic products part of the strategy to support the economy during the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as strengthening the presence of Ukrainian business in the world and promoting Ukrainian products as high-quality, safe and competitive.

Soon – Ukrainian eggs on the Canadian market! Great news for Ukrainian exporters and Canadian consumers. This decision is the result of joint efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada and the State Food and Consumer Service. We hope to see Ukrainian eggs on the shelves of Canadian supermarkets soon – stated the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada.

Recall

Due to frosts in Ukraine, the loss of up to 80% of the harvest of apricots and peaches is predicted. According to Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, other fruit and berry trees, in particular cherries and sweet cherries, were damaged in addition to apricots and peaches.

At the same time, Marchuk said that Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought. Only the export potential of our country will be disrupted.