Ukrainian table eggs will soon appear on the Canadian market: the embassy announced details

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5174 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18806 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61974 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133705 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118379 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126944 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127039 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314483 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159362 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172733 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Publications
Exclusives
The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14939 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115906 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213729 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314483 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241532 views
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23543 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 27005 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27104 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32042 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34987 views
Ukrainian table eggs will soon appear on the Canadian market: the embassy announced details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has authorized the export of Ukrainian table eggs. This is the result of cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Ukrainian table eggs will soon appear on the Canadian market: the embassy announced details

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has allowed the export of Ukrainian table eggs to Canada. This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, UNN reports.

Details

The Food Inspection Agency has officially approved the certificate for the export of table eggs from Ukraine to Canada. Ukrainian diplomats called the opening of new markets for domestic products part of the strategy to support the economy during the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as strengthening the presence of Ukrainian business in the world and promoting Ukrainian products as high-quality, safe and competitive.

Soon – Ukrainian eggs on the Canadian market! Great news for Ukrainian exporters and Canadian consumers. This decision is the result of joint efforts between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada and the State Food and Consumer Service. We hope to see Ukrainian eggs on the shelves of Canadian supermarkets soon

– stated the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada.

Recall

Due to frosts in Ukraine, the loss of up to 80% of the harvest of apricots and peaches is predicted. According to Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, other fruit and berry trees, in particular cherries and sweet cherries, were damaged in addition to apricots and peaches.

At the same time, Marchuk said that Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought. Only the export potential of our country will be disrupted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Canada
Ukraine
