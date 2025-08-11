Trump announced his intention to evict all homeless people from Washington and send them "far from the capital"

US President Donald Trump stated on the social network Truth Social the need to evict homeless people from the country's capital, Washington, and imprison criminals. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, a press conference on this matter will be held at the White House on Monday.

I am going to make our capital safer and more beautiful than it has ever been before. The homeless must be evicted immediately. We will provide you with places to live, but far from the capital. Criminals, you don't need to be evicted. We will put you in prison, where you belong. Everything will happen very quickly, just like at the border - wrote the US President.

On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army

At the same time, Reuters indicates that Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that the US capital is not experiencing a surge in crime.

The truth is that in 2023 we had a terrible surge in crime, but it's not 2023 now. In the last two years, we have reduced the level of violent crime in this city, bringing it down to the lowest level in 30 years - said the mayor of Washington.

According to her, Trump is well aware of the city's cooperation with federal law enforcement. She reminded that the president has the authority to deploy the National Guard if he wishes, as was recently done in Los Angeles after immigration protests despite objections from local authorities.

Recall

In June, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced demonstrators protesting workplace raids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the move illegal. He said he plans to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump "created the conditions" for the protests.

In Los Angeles, police used tear gas to disperse protesters