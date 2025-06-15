In Los Angeles, police used tear gas to disperse protesters

Los Angeles police issued orders to disperse protesters in several downtown areas where "No Kings" demonstrations are taking place against Donald Trump's policies. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

On Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles police issued an order to disperse "No Kings" protesters after a crowd allegedly began throwing objects near a federal building downtown.

It is noted that although the demonstration was generally peaceful, Los Angeles police officers reported that "people in the crowd were throwing stones, bricks, bottles and other objects."

Protesters interviewed by CBS News Los Angeles blamed the police for escalating tensions.

They came very, very tough and aggressive, and that's what created all this. No warning. They just disguised themselves... It's frustrating because how can people feel like their voices are being heard when they're being brutally suppressed by the state itself? - said one of the protesters.

According to CBS News, law enforcement officers used smoke and flash-bang grenades, pushing the crowd away from the federal building.

Mounted police were also involved in dispersing the protesters.

"The curfew in the city center, imposed by Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday, remains in effect. Starting at 8 p.m., no one is allowed to be in the one-square-mile area of downtown Los Angeles until 6 a.m. Sunday, with some exceptions," CBS News said in a statement.

Let us remind you

Mass protests "No kings" are taking place in the USA against Trump's policy and militarization, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the army and the president's birthday. Millions of Americans are expected to participate in 50 states.

