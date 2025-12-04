$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 16858 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 11920 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 13666 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 14727 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24656 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 41091 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35490 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45464 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 60455 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
OSCE declares readiness to monitor future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The OSCE is ready to deploy a new observer mission to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire. This mission would require the approval of all 57 member states, including Russia and Ukraine.

OSCE declares readiness to monitor future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has announced its readiness to deploy a new observer mission in Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire. This was stated by the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, at the annual meeting in Vienna, UNN reports.

Details

Although a ceasefire agreement has not yet been reached, Valtonen emphasized that "we are ready" for such a step.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that supporting Ukraine is a priority, but after a ceasefire is agreed, "formats will be needed to protect and monitor it."

"If there's a chance at the negotiating table, it must be paramount": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated before talks in the US that it is committed to using every opportunity to end the war04.12.25, 12:55 • 1816 views

A new OSCE mission would require the approval of all 57 member states, including Russia and Ukraine. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis acknowledged that neither Kyiv nor Moscow were satisfied with the previous mission (2014–2022).

According to Cassis, Ukraine's position has changed somewhat, and Kyiv would be "grateful for the OSCE's monitoring role if it comes to that."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated the need to consider the possible role of the OSCE in the post-conflict period.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Russia to "immediately and safely" return Ukrainian children.04.12.25, 01:34 • 6882 views

Stepan Haftko

