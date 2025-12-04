OSCE declares readiness to monitor future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has announced its readiness to deploy a new observer mission in Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire. This was stated by the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, at the annual meeting in Vienna, UNN reports.

Although a ceasefire agreement has not yet been reached, Valtonen emphasized that "we are ready" for such a step.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that supporting Ukraine is a priority, but after a ceasefire is agreed, "formats will be needed to protect and monitor it."

A new OSCE mission would require the approval of all 57 member states, including Russia and Ukraine. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis acknowledged that neither Kyiv nor Moscow were satisfied with the previous mission (2014–2022).

According to Cassis, Ukraine's position has changed somewhat, and Kyiv would be "grateful for the OSCE's monitoring role if it comes to that."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated the need to consider the possible role of the OSCE in the post-conflict period.

