"If there's a chance at the negotiating table, it must be paramount": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated before talks in the US that it is committed to using every opportunity to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated at the OSCE Ministerial Council that Ukraine will use every opportunity to end the war if there is a chance to achieve peace at the negotiating table. He emphasized that peace must be sustainable and security guaranteed by real power.

"If there's a chance at the negotiating table, it must be paramount": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated before talks in the US that it is committed to using every opportunity to end the war

The Ukrainian side will use every, even the smallest, opportunity to end the war; if there is at least one chance to achieve peace at the negotiating table, it must be paramount, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, writes UNN.

We will use every opportunity to try to end this war. If there is at least one chance to achieve peace at the negotiating table, it must be paramount.

- Sybiha is quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We also know that peace must be sustainable. And security must be guaranteed – by real force and real guarantees. Security must be the foundation for everything else," he emphasized.  

Sybiha noted that today Russia refuses to stop its aggression against Ukraine, and tomorrow it will not stop trying to expand the war further into Europe.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew the attention of his European colleagues to numerous Russian atrocities and war crimes. According to the minister, the OSCE can play an important role in ensuring that Russian criminals are brought to justice.

The Ukrainian side calls for further use of all OSCE mechanisms to document, expose, and condemn Russian crimes. "It is also time to reflect on the role the Organization can play in the post-war period," the minister noted.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the USA and European partners for promoting and supporting the peace process.  

Sybiha recalled that in the past, Europe had too many unjust peace agreements that only led to even greater catastrophes. He emphasized that in this context, it is extremely important to reaffirm commitment to the Helsinki Decalogue in the course of working on restoring a just peace for Ukraine.

Recall

Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to meet again in Miami with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating group, Rustem Umerov, after talks in Moscow on December 4, to continue discussing the American "peace plan" for Ukraine.

