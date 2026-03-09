Russia uses incident with collectors in Hungary against Ukraine - Center for Strategic Communications

Russian propaganda resources have launched a large-scale information campaign, attempting to use the incident involving the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary to discredit Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture Spravdi, as conveyed by UNN.

According to the center, in just two days, approximately 9,000 materials about Ukraine were published on about 115 resources systematically involved in Russian information interventions (FIMI).

"The key direction of the campaign was informational support for the Hungarian operation to accuse Ukraine of alleged 'money laundering'. Russian resources actively disseminated statements by Viktor Orbán and Péter Szijjártó regarding the detention of cash collectors and 'Oschadbank' cash, trying to create an image of Ukraine as a 'totally corrupt' state," the Center for Strategic Communications reported.

In parallel, Russian propaganda, as noted, promoted other narratives. In particular, manipulations were spread about an alleged "failed state" through speculation about a possible reduction in military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East.

In addition, according to the center, propaganda resources tried to promote the narrative of "Ukraine as a terrorist state," accusing Kyiv of alleged attacks on Russian cities.

A separate direction of the information campaign was reports of a "split" in the European Union and NATO over Ukraine. For this, the topic of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and statements by Hungarian and Slovak politicians were used.

The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that such campaigns are part of Russia's systemic information operations aimed at discrediting Ukraine in the international arena.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the return of 40 million dollars, 35 million euros, and gold detained in Hungary. Legal actions are being prepared to bring those responsible to justice.