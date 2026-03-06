$43.810.09
Ukraine freed seven citizens held in Budapest - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukraine secured the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They have already crossed the Ukrainian border and are safe.

Ukraine freed seven citizens held in Budapest - Sybiha

Ukraine has managed to secure the release of seven citizens who were held in Budapest. They are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

I have already reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that we have managed to secure the release of seven citizens of Ukraine who were held in Budapest

- the message states.

It is noted that they are now safe and have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls provided them with the necessary assistance.

I thank our team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, as well as law enforcement agencies, state institutions, state banks, and everyone who helped achieve their release

- added Sybiha.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

Hungary stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and an Oschadbank JSC service vehicle in Hungary. Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Gold
State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Oschadbank
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine