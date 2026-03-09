Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the return of 40 million dollars, 35 million euros, and gold detained in Hungary. Legal actions are being prepared to bring those responsible to justice.
Ukraine is awaiting the return of funds stolen by Hungary and is preparing specific legal actions. This was announced on the social network X by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, "the thief's hat is on fire," which means "a guilty conscience needs no accuser."
This is exactly the case. We are awaiting the return of the stolen funds and are preparing specific legal actions. We will also demand justice and accountability.
Context
Oschadbank reported the unfounded detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5. The vehicles were transporting 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, demands the immediate return of assets and a reaction from the European Union.
