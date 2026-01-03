Venezuela declares "military aggression" by US after explosions in Caracas

The Venezuelan government has accused the United States of military aggression after a series of explosions occurred on Saturday morning in Caracas and several regions of the country. President Nicolas Maduro declared a state of emergency and mobilized defense forces. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The government statement said that attacks also occurred in the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, prompting President Nicolas Maduro to declare a state of emergency in the country and mobilize defense forces. According to Reuters, eyewitnesses and images circulating on social media showed explosions, planes, and black smoke across the capital starting around 2:00 AM (06:00 GMT). - writes the publication.

Power outages were also reported in the southern part of Caracas near a large military base.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated in the past about possible ground operations in Venezuela. According to Reuters, he privately pressured Nicolas Maduro to leave the country. On Monday, Trump said it would be "wise" for Maduro to step down.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment. The Venezuelan government said the purpose of the attack was for the US to seize the country's oil and mineral resources, adding that the United States "will not succeed" in taking possession of these resources.

Recall

President Donald Trump said that the US had struck a "major facility" in Venezuela. This was part of a campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations.

More and more oil tankers are turning away from Venezuela as the US threatens to seize vessels carrying oil to finance the Nicolas Maduro regime. At least seven ships changed course, and four more turned away after US forces boarded the vessel Skipper.