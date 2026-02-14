Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that his country is not a party directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, and therefore Beijing does not have a decisive influence on its end. Wang Yi said this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

China's position and attitude are clear: all regional hot issues must be resolved through dialogue and consultation, and we must find a political settlement. This also applies to the "crisis" in Ukraine, but China is not a party directly involved in the conflict. We do not have the final say - said Wang Yi.

Details

He noted that China wants the earliest possible cessation of hostilities and resumption of dialogue.

"But finally we see that peace talks have begun. I think real issues are being discussed now. We welcome this, because without dialogue, how can peace be achieved? If we do not continue dialogue, a peace agreement or treaty will not fall from the sky. Therefore, we hope that through our consistent efforts, we can achieve a comprehensive, lasting, long-term and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties. I believe this is a common goal of the international community, including China. Europe should not stand by and watch," Wang Yi added.

China's Foreign Minister stated that "the door to dialogue" on the war in Ukraine is open

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that China is providing crucial support to Russian aggression. He could end the war by calling Putin and stopping the sale of dual-use technologies.