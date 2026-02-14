$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
11:01 AM • 1138 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 4304 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 7122 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 10267 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22678 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40073 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35254 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35268 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 63222 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 89205 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.3m/s
83%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 8438 views
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarificationFebruary 14, 02:33 AM • 4968 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 6628 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 6048 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 4326 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 63224 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 89206 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59698 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77976 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 119101 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1808 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10878 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14379 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36752 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36438 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander

China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that his country is not a party directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine. Beijing does not have a decisive influence on its end.

China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that his country is not a party directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, and therefore Beijing does not have a decisive influence on its end. Wang Yi said this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

China's position and attitude are clear: all regional hot issues must be resolved through dialogue and consultation, and we must find a political settlement. This also applies to the "crisis" in Ukraine, but China is not a party directly involved in the conflict. We do not have the final say

- said Wang Yi.

Details

He noted that China wants the earliest possible cessation of hostilities and resumption of dialogue.

"But finally we see that peace talks have begun. I think real issues are being discussed now. We welcome this, because without dialogue, how can peace be achieved? If we do not continue dialogue, a peace agreement or treaty will not fall from the sky. Therefore, we hope that through our consistent efforts, we can achieve a comprehensive, lasting, long-term and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties. I believe this is a common goal of the international community, including China. Europe should not stand by and watch," Wang Yi added.

China's Foreign Minister stated that "the door to dialogue" on the war in Ukraine is open14.02.26, 11:58 • 1516 views

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that China is providing crucial support to Russian aggression. He could end the war by calling Putin and stopping the sale of dual-use technologies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Wang Yi (politician)
NATO
Europe
China
Ukraine